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BWC: San Francisco officer wounded after suspect opens fire following pursuit

The suspect fled a traffic stop triggered by an ALPR hit, prompting a pursuit; after crashing his vehicle, he immediately fired multiple shots at officers

June 11, 2026 11:15 AM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Police Department released body camera footage showing a traffic stop incident that led to an officer being shot.

The May 31 incident began when Real-Time Investigations Center officers alerted patrol officers to an ALPR hit on a vehicle connected with a robbery. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after requesting drone units.

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The driver fled the stop. Officers initiated a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a concrete median.

Body camera video shows officers arriving at the scene and issuing instructions for the suspects inside the vehicle to come out with their hands up.

Video shows the driver emerging from the vehicle and immediately firing multiple shots at officers.

One officer was struck and wounded by the suspect’s gunfire. The vehicle’s passenger was also wounded.

Officers then rendered aid to the wounded officer and the suspect vehicle’s passenger. Both were transported to a hospital and are being treated for injuries.

The suspect driver then fled on foot.

After other officers arrived to establish a perimeter, dispatchers received a call reporting the suspect’s location. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A .40 caliber Glock 23 and a 9mm privately manufactured handgun with no serial number were found on his person.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com