BWC: San Francisco officer wounded after suspect opens fire following pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Police Department released body camera footage showing a traffic stop incident that led to an officer being shot.

The May 31 incident began when Real-Time Investigations Center officers alerted patrol officers to an ALPR hit on a vehicle connected with a robbery. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after requesting drone units.

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The driver fled the stop. Officers initiated a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a concrete median.

Body camera video shows officers arriving at the scene and issuing instructions for the suspects inside the vehicle to come out with their hands up.

Video shows the driver emerging from the vehicle and immediately firing multiple shots at officers.

One officer was struck and wounded by the suspect’s gunfire. The vehicle’s passenger was also wounded.

Officers then rendered aid to the wounded officer and the suspect vehicle’s passenger. Both were transported to a hospital and are being treated for injuries.

The suspect driver then fled on foot.

After other officers arrived to establish a perimeter, dispatchers received a call reporting the suspect’s location. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A .40 caliber Glock 23 and a 9mm privately manufactured handgun with no serial number were found on his person.