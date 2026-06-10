Video: Suspect in out-of-control vehicle shoots through Mo. trooper’s window following PIT

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Video released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows the moment a fleeing suspect shot through the window of a cruiser while his own vehicle was spinning out due to a PIT maneuver.

The May 7 incident unfolded as the Boone County Sheriff’s Office worked to investigate a homicide. Deputies and Columbia Police Department officers had located the suspect and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

MSHP Cpl. Brandon Harris responded to assist with the pursuit. Dash camera footage shows Harris approaching the suspect’s vehicle and performing a PIT maneuver.

Video shows the maneuver caused the suspect’s vehicle to lose control and spin out.

Video from inside the cruiser shows a single shot entering the passenger window.

The suspect had fired shots as his vehicle spun, striking the cruiser several times and nearly striking Harris.

The suspect was found dead in the vehicle from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot. Harris sustained minor injuries from glass fragments.