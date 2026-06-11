Video: Fla. officer uses PIT on driver barreling through Ironman race course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of driving under the influence was arrested after allegedly entering the Ironman Jacksonville race course and leading police on a pursuit that endangered athletes and spectators, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on May 16 while Ironman participants were competing in the event. Officer Ernesto Valerio, who was assigned to traffic control along the course, was alerted to reports of a vehicle driving through both the bike and running routes.

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The driver repeatedly ignored officers’ attempts to stop him and continued driving through the race course, nearly striking participants on multiple occasions.

Dash camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows officers pursuing the vehicle through the Riverside area. Authorities said a motorcycle officer also attempted to stop the vehicle during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when Valerio used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver, video shows. Additional officers assisted in taking the driver into custody.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was arrested and booked on eight felony charges, along with multiple misdemeanor charges and traffic violations. Authorities said the arrest marked his third DUI-related arrest within the past decade.

No athletes, spectators or officers were injured during the incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office credited the responding officers with preventing what could have become a serious or fatal incident.

“We are incredibly proud of our officers for putting their lives on the line in this moment to protect the Ironman athletes and spectators,” the sheriff’s office stated.