Video: Calif. officer shoots colleague in ‘horseplay’ incident

By Andrea Klick

Pasadena Star-News, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. — A Pasadena police officer was seriously injured last year after multiple officers were messing around with loaded guns before their shifts, ending in a shooting in the department’s parking structure, according to video released Wednesday, June 10.

Mobile phone video shows one officer point his firearm at another officer pulling up to his vehicle around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2025, After the officer in view secures his gun, the driving officer fires his gun, shooting his front windshield and then the first officer’s left shoulder, according to the video.

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“The shooting resulted from officers engaged in unsafe and out-of-policy horseplay involving loaded firearms,” said Police Chief Gene Harris in the critical incident video.

Harris called the officers’ actions unacceptable and said the department would work to ensure officers act appropriately and according to policy.

Harris said “disciplinary measures” were taken following an administrative investigation but didn’t specify further details, including if the involved officers were placed on leave.

The shooting remains under investigation by Pasadena police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

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