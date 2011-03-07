Grafix Shoppe Announces March Design of the Month

The North Dakota Hwy Patrol contacted the Grafix Shoppe looking for help on a new design for their fleet while still incorporating some of their existing items/colors. Lt. Brandon Solberg and the Grafix Shoppe worked to create a new fresh look that is also cost effective. Adding a few safety features to the rear of the vehicles that include a large reflective deck lid decal and Chevron striping to the bumper. The mission of the North Dakota Highway Patrol is to make a difference every day by providing high quality law enforcement services to keep North Dakota safe and secure.

