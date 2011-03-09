Grafix Shoppe CEO Featured on Fox Business Network to Discuss Unemployment Rates and the Economy

Grafix Shoppe’s Founder and President, Michael Donovan, had the distinct honor of being interviewed by Cheryl Casone on Fox Business Network on Friday, March 4, 2011. The segment concerned the unemployment figures released for February and how small businesses are weathering the economic uncertainties. Michael was invited by Fox Business Network to share our strategies and how we are able to maneuver through these difficult economic times.

We are so blessed and fortunate to be experiencing steady growth. Without the dedication of our team and the loyal support of our customers, we could not be in a position to expand our facilities, purchase more equipment and hire new employees to better serve our customers.

With over 23 years of experience, Grafix Shoppe is the nation’s premier designer and manufacturer of vehicle graphics for public safety. We have dozens of original, contemporary designs for law enforcement, fire apparatus & staff vehicles and ambulances. We are committed to high quality and exceptional service.

