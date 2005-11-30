Coban Research and Technologies Announces the VMDT G2 CPU/Video Recorder

The New Coban VMDT G2 is the only fully integrated CPU/Video Recorder. G2 offers reliability, flexibility and increased performance. G2 runs cooler and faster enabling users to multitask and operate quickly.

Features:

Infrared Touch Screen

Windows OS

Mobile Pentium 4 Technology

MPEG 1,2,4

Programmable Delayed Triggers

12” Sunlight Readable

MnStar Compatible

Wireless Ready

Console mountable recorder

Wireless, Wired, Removable Hard drive upload

Optional GPS

Programmable Auto Zoom

Data File Protection

Power Surge Protection and Smart Power Monitoring

Battery Backup

Multiple Programmable Triggers

Dual Simultaneous Recordings

Dual Wireless Microphone Capability

Functions

Runs Windows based applications

Programmable Pre/Post Event Recording

Playback/Record Simultaneously

Record/Stream Simultaneously

CAD/RMS Compatibility

Easy to enter data

Remote Viewing Capability

