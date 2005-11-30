Coban Research and Technologies Announces the VMDT G2 CPU/Video Recorder

The New Coban VMDT G2 is the only fully integrated CPU/Video Recorder. G2 offers reliability, flexibility and increased performance. G2 runs cooler and faster enabling users to multitask and operate quickly.
Features:
- Infrared Touch Screen
- Windows OS
- Mobile Pentium 4 Technology
- MPEG 1,2,4
- Programmable Delayed Triggers
- 12” Sunlight Readable
- MnStar Compatible
- Wireless Ready
- Console mountable recorder
- Wireless, Wired, Removable Hard drive upload
- Optional GPS
- Programmable Auto Zoom
- Data File Protection
- Power Surge Protection and Smart Power Monitoring
- Battery Backup
- Multiple Programmable Triggers
- Dual Simultaneous Recordings
- Dual Wireless Microphone Capability
Functions
- Runs Windows based applications
- Programmable Pre/Post Event Recording
- Playback/Record Simultaneously
- Record/Stream Simultaneously
- Programmable Delayed Triggers
- CAD/RMS Compatibility
- Easy to enter data
- Remote Viewing Capability
For more information, please call 281.277.8288 or visit www.cobantech.com