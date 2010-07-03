COBAN Technologies Releases the COBAN EDGE In-Car Digital Recording System

Houston, TX - COBAN Technologies has again expanded its product line by introducing their next generation of digital in-car mobile video recorders, the COBAN TopCam EDGE. Several new advances have been integrated in the new EDGE standard in an effort to ensure that our clients are provided the opportunity to stay on the cutting-edge of in-car digital video recording technology. The most obvious change can be seen by comparing the size of the EDGE system to the COBAN TopCam-G2 and VMDT units. The EDGE CPU has all of the same hardware features of the TOPCAM-G2 and VMDT, including a Smart Power Module (SPM), integrated wireless functionality and a multitude of Digital I/O ports to configure recording triggers, but has condensed all it to less than a quarter the size of the of our previous models. We have designed our new EDGE system with the space limitations of our client’s vehicles in mind and minimized the size of our units toward meeting your needs.

The EDGE allows users to record from twenty-six hours to one hundred and six hours of high-res video. This is accomplished by recording video using the new industry standard H.264 format rather than MPEG2 format. The EDGE H.264 recording process encodes video more efficiently than MPEG2 or MPEG4 and keeps up with the video recording industry standard; typically obtaining the same quality at half of the bit rate or less, especially in high bit rate and high resolution situations.

The EDGE system supports the installation of up to six cameras and can record up to five cameras simultaneously. To capture video, the EDGE system utilizes a Sony digital camera with 120 X digital camera with a wide viewing angle, capable of recording in high resolution and an IR Cut Filter for low light or night mode recording. The camera, like the CPU, has been certified through an independent testing facility to operate in temperatures as low as -20°C.

The COBAN EDGE system CPU has been tested and certified through an independent third party testing facility using the MIL-STD-810F standards of testing; the Department of Defense Test Method Standard for Environmental Engineering Considerations and Laboratory Tests and has been subjected to Highly Accelerated Life Tests (HALT). This ensures that the EDGE system CPU and mobile drive have been certified to operate in temperatures of at least -20°C ~ 60°C and can withstand shock and vibration events that meet MIL-STD-810F 516.5 Proc I and II and MIL-STD-810F 514.5C-1 and C-17.

The EDGE system is similar to our other products in that it utilizes touch screen technology by displaying a UID on a 5.7” monitor that can be mounted almost anywhere the client chooses. The EDGE also features 32GB (standard) or 64GB (optional) solid-state, internal, fail-safe drive and comes equipped with the ability to transfer video via three different methods, wired, wireless or by using the COBAN mobile drive, or any combination of the three.

The COBAN mobile drive is a ruggedized, proven video transfer technology that COBAN offers in 40GB or 80GB (auto-grade) or 32GB, 64GB or 128 GB (solid-state) sizes. These COBAN removable drives are more durable and faster than standard CF, SDHC or P2 cards has been proven reliable by all of the departments that use them as both a means for primary video transfer as well as a contingency when wireless transfer is not available.

Like our previous models, the COBAN EDGE system utilizes the DVMS (Back Office) software application for transfer, storage and management of recorded videos. This application provides our clients the ability to manage their fleets using a hands-free, system update. All of our systems utilize an open architecture design that allows departments to connect to several devices and the freedom to pick and choose the associated hardware that supports their solution.

Finally, the EDGE supports the use of up to three microphones meaning it can record audio from both wireless body mics while recording from the backseat of the vehicle as well. COBAN’s wireless mics capture clear audio communication from up to 2000 ft in normal conditions and 3000 ft with line of sight. The EDGE wireless mics have the same programmable buttons that our clients have come to expect, to include the ability to start recordings remotely, panic, mute or bookmark, but comes with the added ability to provide a covert partner alert.

For more information on the COBAN EDGE or other solutions from COBAN, please visit www.CobanTech.com.