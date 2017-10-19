COBAN’s FOCUS H1 police dash cams use NVIDIA Metropolis for AI-based video analytics

FOCUS H1 system uses NVIDIA Metropolis video analytics platform to identify vehicles and other objects in real time

HOUSTON — COBAN Technologies Inc., an industry leader in body-worn cameras and in-car video solutions for law enforcement, today announced that its FOCUS H1 police dash cams are using the NVIDIA Metropolis intelligent video analytics platform to identify vehicles and other objects in real time. Metropolis uses deep learning to transform how video is captured, inspected and analyzed to enhance public safety, traffic, city services and more.

An NVIDIA Jetson AI supercomputer on a module powers the police dash cam system for low-latency inferencing for law enforcement tasks. This includes finding vehicles for Be on the Lookouts (BOLOs) and Amber Alerts, automatically identifying vehicle makes and models, reading license plates and driver’s licenses for officers, and monitoring the health and safety of those taken into custody.

COBAN’s in-car video system will be supported by a variety of applications capable of vehicle and object identification, special monitoring and behavioral analysis. NVIDIA’s Metropolis Software Partner Program also offers a curated list of resources that makes it easy for third-party software developers to create new applications for Metropolis-based products like the FOCUS H1 to amplify officer awareness, increase public safety and more.

“By working with NVIDIA, COBAN is leveraging the most advanced computing platform for AI at the edge inside police cruisers,” said Brian Chang, founder of COBAN Technologies. “The FOCUS H1 provides intelligence to the mobile video capture platform, which translates into safer communities and enhanced law enforcement efficiencies. The combination of COBAN and NVIDIA technologies creates simplicity and agility through today’s latest deep learning, GPU computing and graphics technologies. Now police vehicles can perform targeted tasks without the need for mass data collection or a reliance on constrained mobile data networks.”

COBAN will unveil the new police dash cam system with NVIDIA Jetson during the 124th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference and Exposition, October 22-24, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The FOCUS H1 system will be showcased in IACP booth 2837 mounted inside an actual Los AngelesPolice Department cruiser.

