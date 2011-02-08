Connecticut State Police Selects WPCS

Exton, Pa.-- WPCS International Incorporated (Nasdaq: WPCS), a leader in design-build engineering services for communications infrastructure, has announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Connecticut State Police for 400 in-car digital video systems to be installed over the next three years. The contract was awarded by the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services.

WPCS will deploy the Panasonic Toughbook - Arbitrator 360 degree in-car digital video system. The Arbitrator 360 degree will record, transfer and store high-quality digital video. Once the record button is pressed, either manually or through as many as 16 designated triggers, the preceding video is included to ensure all evidence is captured. The officers will monitor the Arbitrator 360 degree videos on a Panasonic Toughbook laptop mounted in their vehicles. The resulting evidence can be transferred automatically to police station servers using wireless hotspots. WPCS will provide the engineering, installation and maintenance services to support the systems over the three year period.

Jason Rosa, director of the Bureau of Research Information for the Connecticut Department of Public Safety, commented, “We are committed to improving the technology used by our officers which includes the implementation of the WPCS-supplied Panasonic solution. We chose WPCS through the State’s competitive bid process and they were selected because of their outstanding reputation for delivering quality products, services and support with advanced solutions. We look forward to the completion of this project.”

“We are very pleased to be selected for this important project,” said Myron Polulak, executive vice president of WPCS. “We see the Connecticut State Police as leaders in the move to deploy mobile video solutions that will increase officer safety and that of the public at large. We intend to work diligently to provide the highest quality of services for the Connecticut State Police and participating agencies within the state.”

About WPCS International Incorporated

WPCS is a design-build engineering company that focuses on the implementation requirements of communications infrastructure. The company provides its engineering capabilities including wireless communication, specialty construction and electrical power to the public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets worldwide.