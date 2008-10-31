CruiseCam Announces Distribution Agreement with Japanese Company

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CruiseCam International, Inc. (PINK SHEETS: CCMC) is pleased to announce that NY&I Partners Co. Ltd., a company based in Japan, has signed a distribution agreement with CruiseCam for sales and distribution of its products in the Japanese and neighboring markets.

NY&I Partners Co. Ltd. is currently building and working towards penetrating the Japanese market for CruiseCam’s products in Japan.

“I am very excited about this opportunity for CruiseCam to expand into the Asian market. This development for our company is indicative of the need and demand for our products and we anticipate purchase orders very shortly from this company,” said Scott Watkins, CEO of CruiseCam International, Inc.

About CruiseCam International

CruiseCam International (OTC: CCMC), through its two operating subsidiaries, develops and markets integrated, “in-car” camera mount and recording systems for law enforcement, consumer, commercial and transportation applications, as well as for competition racing cars. The Company’s patented technology and industry-first “Cruisecam” offering have been developed since 1996, and are distributed nationwide. For more information, visit www.cruisecam.com/.