Decatur Electronics, a Soncell NA Company Upgrades Power Harness for Responder 1000

Decatur Electronics proudly announces a new upgrade to all new Responder 1000 systems - an improved power harness. The harness substantially improves the Responder 1000 in car video system, adding features like: • Minimize installation effort

• Simplify installation through consolidated connection points

• Gas savings with the new delay-off timer that keeps the Responder 1000 on when the car is off

