Digital Ally Awarded West Virginia Sole-Source Contract and Expansion of Michigan State Contract for In-Car Video and LIDAR Speed Guns

Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance and speed enforcement products, announced that it has been awarded a “sole-source” contract with the State of West Virginia to supply in-car video systems and related equipment to the state’s highway patrol department as well as an extension of its statewide contract with the State of Michigan.

The contract went into effect on December 15, 2013 and authorizes the purchase of Digital Ally’s in-car video systems, particularly the DVM-750, for installation in state trooper vehicles. The West Virginia State Police, which includes over 600 sworn officers and an active fleet of over 500 cruisers throughout the state, is anticipated to deploy in-car video systems in its entire fleet of vehicles during 2014 and 2015.

“This represents the 26th state contract our company has received for in-car video systems and/or LIDAR speed enforcement products and the 5th ‘sole-source’ contract involving in-car video systems,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc.

The Michigan State Administrative Board also approved appropriations for the expenditure of up to $1 million for the purchase of Digital Ally’s DVM-500Plus In-Car Video Systems and approximately $250,000 for the purchase of Digital Ally’s Laser Ally LIDAR speed measurement systems by the Michigan State Police.

Digital Ally has supplied the Michigan State Police with its DVM-500Plus In-Car Video Systems for the past three years, and the one-year extension just awarded will increase the total contract value to approximately $4.5 million. The LIDAR speed measurement contract covers an initial three-year period.

“These contracts allow all other agencies, spending units and political subdivisions within the states, including state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies, to buy Digital Ally’s systems at the same prices and on the same terms as those negotiated with the state police,” continued Ross. “In our experience with similar state contracts, many other state, county and local agencies take advantage of this provision to acquire our systems, since the state police have already tested and selected them over competitive offerings.”

For more information, contact Digital Ally, Inc. at 800-440-4947 (+913-814-7774 international), sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of vehicle video systems integrated into a rear-view mirror, utilizing compact monitor controllers, or laptops/MDCs; compact video systems that may be worn or mounted; a digital video flashlight; and LIDAR handheld speed enforcement systems.