Digital Ally Begins Shipping DV-500 Ultra a Multi-Purpose, All-Weather Digital Video/Audio System

New System Designed for Motorcycles, Boats, ATV’s and Other Law Enforcement and Public Safety Applications Subject to Harsh Weather and Environmental Conditions

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it has begun shipping its new DV-500 Ultra digital video/audio system to customers.

The DV-500 Ultra is designed for police motorcycles and other mobile applications in the law enforcement and public safety markets. It allows police officers that patrol on motorcycles and ATVs, or in boats, to have digital video capabilities similar to those provided by Digital Ally’s DVM series of in-car video systems that are currently being used by law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and approximately 25 foreign countries. The DV-500 Ultra utilizes the same advanced technology and solid state memory as the Company’s DVM systems, but it is specifically designed to operate in harsh weather and environmental conditions.

Some of the features of the DV-500 Ultra are listed below:

• Small, compact and durable with multiple mounting options

• Waterproof controls, monitor and camera

• Ultra-bright, sunlight-visible monitors and optional sunshield

• Rugged, durable and extremely reliable solid state memory

• 30-90 minute internal battery backup

• Integrated GPS with “mark” feature

• Up to 60 seconds of pre-event recording

• Automatic record triggers

• Records vehicle data with audio and video evidence

• Optional Infra-Red zoom cameras

• 900 MHz wireless microphone (international 800 MHz available)

• VideoManager™ management/playback/duplication software

“We are pleased to announce that deliveries of the DV-500 Ultra commenced this week, and we look forward to penetration of new mobile market opportunities that have not been available to the Company before,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “We estimate that approximately 16% of local police departments utilize motorcycles in their public safety activities, including over 90% of thedepartments serving populations of 100,000 or more. In addition, approximately 50% of State Police and Highway Patrol agencies use motorcycles.

In the U.S., BMW claims that over 225 law enforcement agencies have purchased its motorcycles, while there are more than 100,000 BMW motorcycles in official use in over 150 countries. Over 3,000 police departments use Harley-Davidson motorcycles, according to recent reports, and Honda, which has been supplying law enforcement agencies worldwide, recently expanded into the U.S. law enforcement market. We believe motorcycle applications represent a major new market opportunity for Digital Ally.”

“In addition, a growing number of public safety agencies utilize all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats in their surveillance and law enforcement activities. Our DV-500 Ultra will allow officers operating such vehicles and watercraft to capture video and audio evidence of criminal activities as effectively as those that rely upon our DVM systems in their police cruisers,” concluded Ross.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

The Company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “DGLY”.