Digital Ally, Inc. Introduces the DVM-500 Plus In-Car Video System

The DVM-500 Plus is an upgrade to Digital Ally’s DVM-500 In-Car Video System Integrated into A Rear View Mirror. It utilizes all of the same powerful features and also includes several enhancements.

The DVM-500 Plus features a new ultra-bright 1000 Nit 3.5-inch Color TFT Monitor that allows easy viewing in all conditions and may still become completely invisible. The new electronic locking door with pin code access keeps your recorded evidence even more secure. A new internal backup battery provides up to 30 minutes of continuous operation in case of unexpected power loss.

The DVM-500 Plus continues recording to solid state memory, the toughest, most reliable medium for recording evidence, and includes integrated GPS with a “mark” feature, pre-event recording to capture up to 60 seconds before activating record, and more.

For more information, contact Digital Ally, Inc. at 913-814-7774, toll-free at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.