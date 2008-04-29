Digital Ally, Inc. Receives $5.1 Million International Order For DVM-500 In-Car Video Systems

Largest order in company’s history assures record sales in fourth quarter of 2007

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Digital Ally, Inc. (OTC BB: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it has received an international order valued at approximately $5.1 million. The order is for DVM-500 In-Car Digital Video Systems Integrated into Rearview Mirrors, and an initial payment of $1.9 million has been received. Unit shipments will commence immediately and will continue upon receipt of future installment payments until the contract has been fully satisfied.

“Law enforcement agencies in a growing number of countries have been testing our DVM-500 In-Car Digital Video Systems throughout 2007, and we are very pleased to announce the receipt of this order, which is the largest in our Company’s history,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “While most of the units included in the order are currently scheduled for shipment to the customer in the current quarter, it is possible that some of the units may not ship until early in 2008. When combined with our sales to other customers, this order assures that we will post record sales for the seventh consecutive quarter in the three months ending December 31, 2007. We look forward to continued growth next year.”

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is the field of Digital Video Imaging and Storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com

The Company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and its shares are traded on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “DGLY”.