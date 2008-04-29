Digital Ally, Inc. Works With Utah General Services Department and West Virginia State Police

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas—Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it has signed a statewide contract with the Utah General Services Department for its DVM-500 In-Car Video Rearview Mirror Systems.

The contract will allow all state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies to purchase Digital Ally’s DVM-500 systems under the same terms and prices. All law enforcement agencies in the State of Utah are currently being notified of this contract and the terms under which DVM-500s may be purchased.

The Company also announced that the West Virginia State Police, which placed an initial order for 124 DVM-500 systems in early 2007 and ordered an additional 50 systems in September 2007, placed a third order for an additional 100 systems during the first quarter of 2008. The agency has indicated that it plans to order another 200 systems later this year.

“The Utah agreement represents the sixth statewide contract that we have received for our DVM-500 In-Car Video Rearview Mirror systems,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “Meanwhile, the receipt of a third order from the West Virginia State Police clearly illustrates the manner in which law enforcement agencies have re-ordered additional units as budget considerations allow and as they have gained experience with the DVM-500 in the field.”

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus involves Digital Video Imaging and Storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com

The Company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “DGLY”.