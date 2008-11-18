Digital Ally’s New Products Received with Enthusiasm at the 115th Annual IACP Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, introduced a number of new products and product features at the 115th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition, which was held November 9-11, 2008 in San Diego, California.

“We were very excited by the response generated by our new products from police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials at the IACP Conference,” commented Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “In particular, the FirstVu™ Professional Wearable Digital Video/Audio Recording System was received enthusiastically, with a number of distributors requesting pricing on up to 1,000 units each during the conference. The DVM-750 Digital Video Mirror was also very popular with IACP attendees, and we have already received initial orders valued at over $500,000 for this new product that we expect to ship to domestic customers in the current quarter.”

Among the new advanced digital video technology products unveiled at the IACP Conference were the DVM-500 Plus, DVM-750 with VoiceVault™ and FirstVu™.

The DVM-500 Plus is an upgrade to the DVM-500 In-Car Video System. The entire system is integrated into a rear view mirror, records to solid state memory and utilizes all of the same powerful pre-event recording, covert rear seat camera, video management software, and integrated GPS with “mark” features. However, it also includes important new enhancements.

A new, ultra-bright 1000 Nit 3.5-inch Color TFT Monitor allows easy viewing in all conditions. The monitor can easily be turned off when not in use so that it is completely invisible. The new electronic locking door with pin code access keeps your recorded evidence even more secure. A new internal backup battery provides up to 30 minutes of continuous operation in case of unexpected power loss.

The DVM-750 with VoiceVault™ builds on the DVM-500 series of In-Car Video Systems capabilities even further with additional significant upgrades. It has the ability to connect up to three cameras and record from two cameras plus three separate audio channels simultaneously. Video evidence is also recorded at full D1 (720 X 480) resolution utilizing the latest h.264 codec to provide the best quality and ensure every detail is recorded.

The new VoiceVault™ Advanced Wireless Microphone, included standard with the DVM-750, introduces several industry-first features, such as On-Board Solid State Memory that can record audio evidence even when the officer is beyond the range of the in-car recording device. It offers incredible range of up to one mile by adjusting the transmit power as the range increases. Using an ear-piece allows bi-directional communication so officers may communicate with each other or listen to suspects inside the vehicle. Other features include integrated GPS with a “mark” feature to tag the location of important events, embedded date/time and GPS coordinates, a memo function to record audible notes, full digital audio transmission, true frequency hopping technology, vibrating covert signals and confirmations, and an emergency call feature that will send a “help” message and GPS coordinates back to the vehicle if an officer is in trouble.

The FirstVu™ is a compact, one-piece digital audio/video system that attaches to a law enforcement officer’s uniform and has no external wires or additional components. This hands-free digital video/audio system lets you record evidence anywhere you go while still providing many features of the DVM series In-Car Video System.

The Digital Ally FirstVu™ records to solid state memory, the toughest, most reliable medium for recording evidence. The system comes standard with a 2GB SD memory card, but can be upgraded to optional sizes if more record time is needed. It also features easy-to-use operation with covert vibrating notifications, infra-red illumination and LED or covert operating modes, a lithium polymer battery for up to five hours of recording, and full D1 (720x480) high-resolution video at 30 fps. The integrated GPS module has a “mark” feature to tag important events and the pre-event recording capabilities capture video and audio even before the record button is pressed.

