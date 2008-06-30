Digital Eyewitness® Road Warrior™ Offers True Motorcycle Video Solution

http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=1708654&sid=99114&from=74270

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ—Kustom Signals, long-time leader in speed enforcement and in-car video systems, unveiled its Digital Eyewitness Road Warrior motorcycle video system today at the Police Security Expo in Atlantic City. The Road Warrior represents the latest in an extensive video lineup offered by Kustom Signals.

“Rather than modifying an in-car video system for a motorcycle application, we took the opposite approach,’ explains Dave Teeter, Kustom Signals’ Video Product Manager. “We designed this system specifically to meet the challenges faced by motorcycle officers.”

The system includes high resolution recording in an easy-to-use, lightweight design that won’t interfere with existing equipment. The waterproof controller/monitor and camera record files that are compatible with all Digital Eyewitness Media Manager systems, so departments will find that it can be readily integrated into their video equipment inventory.

The company has also introduced a modified version for in-car applications, the Road Boss™.

For additional information on the Road Warrior or the Road Boss call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.