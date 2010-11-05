Durango PD Selects ICOP Digital In-Car Video Systems

LENEXA, KS, - ICOP Digital, Inc, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance technology solutions, today announced the sale of 14 units to the Durango Police Department in Durango, Colorado. The purchase was funded using part of a $300,000 federal grant. Durango is the county seat and most populous city in La Plata County.

The agency will deploy the ICOP Model 20/20-W system in all of their marked police cars. The agency will also use ICOP’s new industry-leading wireless upload solution that was showcased at the Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Orlando, Florida last week. ICOP’s wireless upload of recorded video and audio files, provides a throughput up to 70 Mbps (actual), and the most secure WPA2-AES encryption, automatically resuming uploads at the exact point of any interruption in transmission.

According to a recent newscast by KOB Eyewitness News 4, in Durango, CO, Sergeant Geary Parsons stated that they had a lot of models to choose from during their search for an in-car video solution. “They’re all different brands that we use in the Four Corners, but this one [ICOP] is top of the line when it comes to video cameras,” said Parsons.

About ICOP Digital, Inc. ICOP Digital, Inc., is a leading provider of in-car video and mobile video solutions for Law Enforcement, Military, and Homeland Security markets worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com