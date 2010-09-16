Fort Polk Police Department Chooses ICOP

LENEXA, KS - ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance technology solutions, today announced the receipt of a $100,000 order for ICOP Model 20/20®-W in-car video systems from the Fort Polk Police Department in Louisiana.

“Military police across the U.S. and abroad use the ICOP solution. We are pleased and honored to have Fort Polk’s continued trust reflected by this most recent order,” said Bob Bradley, Director of National Sales and Marketing.

The Fort Polk Police Department has been an existing ICOP customer and is responsible for providing law enforcement and security for Fort Polk military base. This most recent order will bring their total implementation to 51 units. The agency’s solution also includes wireless uploading and ICOP’s video management software. ICOP software is certified by the Department of the Army to run on a secured military network due to the system’s unique encryption and file format technology under their policy on criminal investigation activities.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a leading provider of in-car video and mobile video solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military, and Homeland Security markets worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com