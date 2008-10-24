ICOP and Sprint Team Up For School Bus Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness/Response

Today, ICOP Digital, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, will be showcasing its innovative new School Bus Security Camera System in the Sprint (NYSE: S) Business Solutions exhibit at the National Association for Pupil Transportation’s (NAPT) 34th Annual Conference and Trade Show. The Conference, scheduled to run from October 26-30, 2008, will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The new ICOP School Bus Security Camera System incorporates the ICOP Model 4000 (four or eight camera) mobile digital video recorder and controller to deliver high image quality, extended periods of recording and increased flexibility for onboard communication, sensor integration and networking. Onboard camera coverage provides surveillance for passenger cabin video and audio monitoring, recording of stop-arm violators, and views of driver area and bus entrance. Increased camera capability also allows for windshield-mounted cameras that record activity in front of the bus, including student crossings, intersections and level (railroad) crossings.

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. If you would like to learn more about the Company or would like to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail/fixed-base DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 provides recording of up to 8 video/audio inputs at full resolution at 30fps. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as fully integrated wireless solution, gigabit Ethernet and an embedded web interface, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.