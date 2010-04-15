ICOP Awarded Minnesota State Contract

LENEXA, KS -- ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advanced mobile video technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a state contract for in-car video, from the State of Minnesota, for state and local law enforcement.

David Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP, stated, “ICOP is honored to be awarded this contract that enables MN State and local agencies the ability to purchase our mobile video solutions in the most efficient manner, as it extends the pricing, terms and conditions of the State contract to state and local agencies. Given the growing emphasis on video in this region, we believe this award represents a significant win for ICOP.”

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Michael Campion, announced during a House of Representatives legislative session in October of 2009, a new program to use $2.5 million in federal money to equip squad cars throughout the state with video cameras. According to the terms of the contract, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) anticipates 500 - 600 digital in-car cameras will be available through a grant process for law enforcement during the first nine months of the 2010 calendar year... and is intended for vehicles used by line officers or deputies whose primary responsibility is patrolling and interacting with the public, special unit vehicles such as canine or traffic units, and vehicles used by first line supervisors responsible for supervising the officers mentioned above. Campion also said a request would likely be presented to the Legislature to establish a funding source to keep up with technological needs re lating to the cameras.

This purchasing vehicle also affords any additional state or local agency the opportunity to purchase ICOP products based on pre-determined price and terms. “While this program is a great opportunity for Minnesota agencies throughout the state to experience the benefits of in-car video, it also serves as a seeding program in allowing agencies to further justify additional funds for future fleet build-outs,” said Bob Bradley, Director of National Sales and Marketing. “While DPS anticipates the current program including 500 - 600 cars across the state, it could lead to the potential of thousands of cars in Minnesota,” said Bradley.

In a recent article published in the Minnesota Star Tribune, the plan is described as being “backed by Gov. Tim Pawleny... with the intent... to enhance officers’ encounters with the public.” The article goes on to say that the "...proposal has widespread support from law enforcement across the state.”

As announced in February of this year, ICOP was also awarded the state contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to provide a cooperative purchasing vehicle for technology products and services for agencies throughout Texas. Texas is the largest consumer of in-car video recorders in the United States. In addition to Texas and Minnesota, ICOP also has state purchasing contracts with Utah, New Mexico and Louisiana.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a leading provider of mobile video solutions (i.e. in-car video) for Law Enforcement, Military, and Homeland Security markets, worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com