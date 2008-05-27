ICOP Digital Announces Commerical Launch of ICOP Live

Today, ICOP Digital, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced the commercial launch of ICOP LIVE™, a wireless, audio and video streaming solution designed to provide real-time situational awareness to first responders, emergency managers and crisis coordinators.

“A key competitive differentiator of ICOP LIVE is its ability to live stream real-time audio and video to nearly unlimited viewers simultaneously. Furthermore, there is no need to load special software on the receiving devices,” stated Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP. “To our knowledge, there is not another live streaming solution available that has our unique capability to positively influence the outcome of a crisis or crime-in-progress with this level of real-time situational awareness.”

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.