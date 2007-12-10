ICOP Digital Expands Board of Advisors with Appointment of Bryan Ferguson, Vice President of the Shaw Group

LENEXA, Kan.—ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced the appointment of Bryan Ferguson as the newest member of ICOP’s Corporate Advisory Board.

Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP, noted, “Winning Bryan’s support and active participation on our Board of Advisors is a significant coup for ICOP and one that we are immensely proud of achieving. His professional experience and proven leadership as a senior business executive with deep financial and investment banking expertise should prove invaluable to us. We are very proud to welcome him to the ICOP team and look forward to tapping his wealth of knowledge, perspective and insight to advance ICOP’s key growth strategies.”

Ferguson currently serves as Vice President of Shaw Capital, Inc., the project development and financial services arm of The Shaw Group, Inc. His responsibilities include the development of equity investment projects, assets or acquisitions, providing deal structure, equity and debt financing arrangements and partnership alignment. As a principal, he helps oversee, support and manage two joint venture fund companies of which Shaw Capital is a joint venture partner: Shaw Infrastructure Investments, LLC, a $1 billion infrastructure investment fund; and Leaf Clean Energy, a $400 million publicly traded clean energy, renewable energy investment company. In addition, Ferguson supports efforts in carbon credit trading and energy development projects in the Middle East, as well as state and federal legislative and political efforts for the Company.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. protects people, assets and profits, providing a Veil of Protection™ for our nation’s communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. The ICOP Guardian™ is a stationary IP camera that records high quality video images on a local server, and is capable of activation through several triggers. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced situational awareness, helping to optimize the outcome of a crisis. (GSA Contractor)

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.