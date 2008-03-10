ICOP Digital Presented with ‘Patriot Award’ from U.S. Department of Defense

Today, ICOP Digital, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that on Saturday, March 8, 2008, Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP, and Laura Owen, the Company’s President and COO, were presented with the “Patriot Award” from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) at a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Belton, Missouri.

The Patriot Award, sponsored by the National Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and awarded on behalf of the DOD, distinguishes employers for employment policies and practices that are supportive of their employees’ participation in the National Guard and Reserve. All employer recognition and awards originate from nominations by individual Reserve component members.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

