ICOP Digital Sponsors Sprint’s 2nd ANNUAL True American Hero Benefit Motorcycle Ride in Florida

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that senior ICOP officials are scheduled to participate in the upcoming True American Hero Benefit Motorcycle Ride hosted by Sprint in Sarasota, Florida.

WHO:

David Owen, Chairman and CEO

Jay Dalrymple, Assistant Sales Manager

Christian McKenna, Regional Sales Team

WHEN:

Saturday, February 23, 2008 at 9:00 AM ET - Noon

WHERE:

Sarasota County Technical Institute

4748 Beneva Rd

Sarasota, Florida

WHAT:

The parade of more than 500 motorcycles will be led by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Noted television personality John Walsh of America’s Most Wanted on FOX will be serving as the Ride’s Grand Marshall. ICOP Digital is a host sponsor of the event.

ICOP will be live streaming the 45-mile ride, captured on the ICOP Model 20/20®-W unit installed on the ICOP motorcycle, back to the main staging area using its novel ICOP LIVE™ technology. In addition, ICOP has arranged for the live video to be streamed directly to select members of the press and many police agencies across the nation simultaneously.

All proceeds raised by the event will benefit the True American Hero Fund, dedicated to providing support to the families of Florida law enforcement officers who have sacrificed their lives in the past year.

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions, would like to receive a comprehensive press kit or desire to interview management, please contact Tiffany Korkis, Director, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.