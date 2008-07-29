ICOP Digital to Exhibit at APCO International 74th Annual Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that the Company will be exhibiting at the APCO International 74th Annual Conference and Expo in Kansas City, Missouri.

WHO:

Dave Owen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laura Owen, President and Chief Operating Officer

Carl Gandolfo, Director of National Sales

Jay Dalrymple, Assistant Director of National Sales

WHEN:

Sunday, August 3, 2008 – Thursday, August 7, 2008

WHERE:

Booth # D234

Kansas City Convention Center

301 W 13th St,

Kansas City, Missouri

WHAT:

ICOP will be showcasing its full suite of advanced surveillance solutions, highlighting its award winning ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video system. In addition to exhibiting in their own booth, ICOP representatives will also be present in both of Sprint’s exhibit booths (#608 and #242) to provide demonstrations of ICOP LIVE ™- an enabling technology that provides first responders with live streaming, high quality, full-motion audio and video and real time situational awareness. ICOP LIVE is differentiated from competitive live streaming solutions in that it streams to multiple viewers and to multiple devices simultaneously, including Windows®-enabled laptops in police vehicles, desktop computers, PDA’s or smart phones. Also unique to ICOP LIVE is that it does not require a user to upload special software on receiving devices in order to access the audio and video stream.

In addition to live streaming between exhibits, ICOP has arranged for its Regional Sales Managers, based throughout the U.S., to stream live video from ICOP Model 20/20-W units in operation in their geographic areas to the conference floor, thus demonstrating ICOP LIVE’s ability to enable a user to view a live feed streamed from anywhere in the nation. All attendees will be able to view these demonstrations from any of the ICOP or Sprint booths during the conference.

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. If you would like to learn more about the Company or would like to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

For more information on ICOP Digital, Inc. please contact Elite Financial at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.