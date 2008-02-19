ICOP Digital to Exhibit at the 2008 International Wireless Communications Expo in Las Vegas

Today ICOP Digital, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that a representative from ICOP will be co-exhibiting with Sprint at the International Wireless Communications Expo in Sprint’s Mobile Broadband Station. ICOP Digital will be showcasing their suite of digital surveillance equipment for law enforcement, including the ICOP Model 20/20®-W and ICOP LIVE™, which enables first responders to stream live video to and from their vehicles over wireless networks (including cellular networks, mesh networks and Sprint’s Mobile Broadband Network). WHO:

Authorized ICOP Representative WHEN:

February 27 - 29, 2008 WHERE:

Sprint Mobile Broadband Station, Booth #971

Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls 3 & 4 3150 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, Nevada WHAT:

The International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) is the one place where all industries and communications IT professionals come together to share thoughts and ideas on wireless communications technologies. To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.