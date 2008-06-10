ICOP Digital to Present at the Equities Summer Conference in New York City

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that Derick Shupe, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Equities Summer Conference in New York City.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 19, 2008

Presentation time: 10:30 AM Eastern

WHERE:

New York Athletic Club

Olympic Suites on the 10th Floor

180 Central Park South, New York City

WHAT:

ICOP Digital is among a select group of companies presenting to a group of professional broker, hedge fund managers, portfolio managers and private investors. A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on www.equitiesmagazine.com.

In addition, ICOP will be featured in a two-page article in the July issue of Equities Magazine, Equities Magazine Europe and Equities Digital Magazine.

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

