ICOP Equips Federal Law Enforcement Agency at Major U.S. Military Installation

Order for ICOP Model 20/20®-W Digital In-Car Video Units Valued at $203,000

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – July 23, 2008 – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that it has shipped 30 ICOP Model 20/20®-W to a major U.S. Army military installation in the Southeastern region of the Country, fulfilling a purchase order valued at $203,000 from a federal law enforcement agency partnered with the Army’s Provost Marshal Office and the Military Police in the policing, patrol, security and force protection of the base.

Currently, this military base is supporting the war on terrorism by providing contingency training for the Army’s light infantry and special operations forces and by deploying home station and reserve component forces in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Noble Eagle and Iraqi Freedom.

Dave Owen, ICOP Chairman and CEO, noted, “ICOP is immensely proud to have been selected by this federal agency to equip our military personnel with ICOP Model 20/20-W digital in-car video systems. This represents the first of many sizable sales we hope to make to state and federal agencies engaged in leveraging advanced surveillance technologies to protect and secure critical U.S. infrastructure and military assets.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.