ICOP Equips Law Enforcement Agencies In Alabama And Ohio With Digital In-Car Video

GSA Schedule and Independent Dealer Network Driving New Customer Sales

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – July 25, 2008 – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Company has received purchase orders from two new customers in Alabama and Ohio for ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video systems. ICOP has shipped 35 units to a law enforcement agency in Alabama that operates a 40-car patrol fleet and 15 units to an Ohio-based law enforcement agency operating a fleet of 22 patrol cars. The orders totaled $176,000 and $76,000, respectively.

“Similar to the recently announced $203,000 order received from a federal policing agency supporting a U.S. military base, the units shipped to the agency in Ohio were purchased pursuant to our GSA Schedule contract,” stated Laura Owen, President and COO of ICOP. “The effort that went into winning ICOP GSA Schedule status is serving us well, giving many new customers freedom to avoid traditional full and open competitive bidding processes.”

Continuing, Owen added, “ICOP is also pleased to see that key initiatives focused on expanding and supporting our global network of independent dealers is resulting in material sales opportunities and new customer growth for our Company. This is evidenced by an increasing number of orders originating from our valued dealer network, including this sale of ICOP Model 20/20-W systems to the Alabama agency.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and

www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.