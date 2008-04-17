ICOP Sponsors 14TH Annual “Salute to Law Enforcement” in Houston, Texas

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship, in collaboration with Sprint Nextel who is also serving as a sponsor, of the 14th Annual “Salute to Law Enforcement” to be held in Houston, Texas. Hosted by the Spring I.S.D. Police Department, this event brings together approximately 100 agencies from Texas and surrounding states to honor those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Leading up to the National Police Week activities in Washington, D.C., this event will welcome over 300 officers and 140 exhibitors who will be showcasing advanced police technology that help keep the nation’s communities and citizens safe. WHO:

Jay Dalrymple, Assistant National Sales Manager

Kenny James, Regional Sales Manager WHEN:

Saturday, May 3, 2008 at 11:00 AM CT – 3:00 PM CT WHERE:

Willowbrook Mall

7925 FM 1960 West

Houston, Texas WHAT:

ICOP will be live streaming the event captured on the ICOP Model 20/20®-W unit using ICOP LIVE™ that is installed on an ICOP Harley motorcycle. With ICOP LIVE, the Company believes it is possible to optimize the management and outcome of a security crisis or crime-in-process through the delivery of real-time situational awareness to multiple viewers simultaneously. Never before has this level of surveillance and communications capability been possible…until now. To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.



About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

For more information on ICOP Digital, Inc. please contact Elite Financial at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.