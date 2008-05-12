ICOP Sponsors Fox’s America’s Most Wanted “Night of a Thousand Captures” in New York City

Today, ICOP, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced its sponsorship of FOX’s America’s Most Wanted “Night of a Thousand Captures.” As part of National Police Week and in recognition of the powerful way that private citizens and law enforcement officers can work together through the use of mobile technology, ICOP, Sprint and Panasonic are hosting the event to celebrate America’s Most Wanted and its host John Walsh for the successful capture of 1,000 fugitives from justice. WHO:

Dave Owen, CEO and Chairman

Laura Owen, President and COO WHEN:

Wednesday, May 14th, 2008 at 6:00 PM ET – 8:00 PM ET WHERE:

Arena NYC

135 West 41st Street

New York City WHAT:

ICOP Digital, a Sprint partner, is proud to sponsor this historic milestone for America’s Most Wanted. ICOP Digital is one of the nation’s leading providers of advanced surveillance solutions for law enforcement, which includes its innovative ICOP LIVE™ audio and video streaming solution. ICOP LIVE relays critical real-time information concerning a site or event to first responders before they reach the scene. The solution enables audio and video to live stream to and from a first responder vehicle – over the Sprint Mobile® Broadband Network, optimized by EV-DO Revision A, the nation’s largest wireless high speed network - reaching more than 206 million people across the country. Law enforcement can live stream audio and video from the ICOP Model 20/20-W in their vehicles to police headquarters (to multiple web-enabled Windows® devices, such as smart phones, PDAs, laptops, desktops, etc.). The video can live stream to multiple viewers simultaneously, all using secure protocols. High quality images are recorded and stored on a local server for use as unimpeachable evidence in court. To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

