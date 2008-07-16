ICOP to Exhibit at the 130th Annual Training Conference of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

Today, ICOP Digital, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that the Company will be exhibiting at the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas 130th Annual Training Conference to be held in San Antonio, Texas. The Sheriffs Association of Texas began their Annual Training Conferences in 1878. These Training Conferences are the largest composite gathering of law enforcement officers in the state of Texas, offering an assortment of specialized training for the Texas Peace Officer. Through informative general sessions taught by national speakers, as well as specialized topics covered in the concurrent training sessions, attendees will gain valuable information on technology, issues and problems facing Texas Peace Officers today. WHO:

Kenny James, Regional Sales Manager WHEN:

Sunday, July 20, 2008 – Monday, July 21, 2008 WHERE:

Booth # 248

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

200 E. Market St.

San Antonio, Texas WHAT:

ICOP will be featuring its full suite of advanced surveillance solutions, highlighting its award winning ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video system. In addition, ICOP will be providing live demonstrations of ICOP LIVE ™ - an enabling technology that provides first responders with live stream quality full-motion audio and video. It is differentiated from competitive live streaming solutions in that it streams to multiple viewers and to multiple devices simultaneously, including Windows®-enabled laptops in the police vehicles, desktop computers, PDA’s or smart phones. Also unique to ICOP LIVE is that it does not require loading special software on receiving devices, since there is no time for this in a crisis situation. To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. If you would like to learn more about the Company or would like to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html or visit www.ICOP.com.

