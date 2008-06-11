ICOP to Exhibit at the 22nd Annual Police Security Expo 2008 in Atlantic City

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that senior ICOP officials are scheduled to attend the 22nd Annual Police Security Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sponsored by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Security Expo has become one of the longest running, most respected forums for the law enforcement community, designed with the sole purpose of displaying the latest goods, products and services available to all industry professionals. Special seminar programs and product demonstrations will be held throughout the show for the over 7,500 industry professionals expected to attend, including many of the most populous metropolitan agencies in the nation.

WHO:

Dan Ambrose, Inside Sales Team

Jack Loughran, Regional Sales Team

WHEN:

Tuesday and Wednesday, June 24th-25th, 2008

WHERE:

Booth # 1128

Atlantic City Convention Center

1 Miss America Way

Atlantic City, New Jersey

WHAT:

ICOP will be featuring its full suite of advanced surveillance solutions, highlighting its award winning ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video system. In addition, ICOP will be providing live demonstrations of ICOP LIVE ™ - an enabling technology that provides first responders with live stream quality full-motion audio and video. It is differentiated from competitive live streaming solutions in that it streams to multiple viewers and to multiple devices simultaneously, including Windows®-enabled laptops in the police vehicles, desktop computers, PDA’s or smart phones. Also unique to ICOP LIVE is that it does not require loading special software on receiving devices, since there is no time for this in a crisis situation.

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

