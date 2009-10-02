ICOP to Exhibit at the Annual IACP Conference

LENEXA, Kan. – ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced their participation at the 116th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference (Booth 1426) at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. from Sunday, October 4th through Wednesday, October 7th.

ICOP will feature demonstrations of ICOP LIVE™, live-streaming video which delivers real-time situational awareness to law enforcement, between the ICOP booth and Raytheon booth in conjunction with Sprint, an ICOP co-marketing partner. ICOP and Raytheon entered into a partnership agreement in July 2009 to resell ICOP’s mobile video solutions to its public safety, transportation and military customers worldwide.

ICOP will be registering law enforcement officials for their Nationwide Training Tour with Raytheon, which will address key topics for agencies to consider when considering a solutions provider. The Nationwide Training Tour includes stops in tencities across the nation.

“The IACP is the largest annual tradeshow serving the law enforcement industry. We are anticipating a lot of activity for ICOP at this year’s conference, and are pleased to be able to showcase ICOP solutions with our key partners,” stated Bob Bradley, Director of National Sales and Marketing at ICOP.

About the International Association of Chiefs of Police

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit membership organization of police executives, with over 20,000 members in over 89 different countries. IACP’s leadership consists of the operating chief executives of international, federal, state and local agencies of all sizes.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICOP) is a leading provider of mobile and in-car video solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military, and Transportation markets, worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com