ICOP to Participate in the 32nd Annual IACP Law Enforcement Information Management (LEIM) Conference in Nashville

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that senior ICOP officials are scheduled to attend the 32nd Annual Law Enforcement Information Management (LEIM) conference hosted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) in Nashville, Tennessee. The IACP is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit membership organization of police executives, with over 19,000 members in over 100 different countries. The IACP LEIM Conference provides an opportunity for its members to learn more about contemporary information management technologies and initiatives and plays a role in LEIM’s mission to advance the law enforcement profession through technology. At this year’s conference, panels of experts from around the region and world will again share best practices and lessons learned in the application of technology to fight crime and improve department efficiency. WHO:

Jay Dalrymple, Assistant National Sales Manager

Christian McKenna, Regional Sales Team WHEN:

Tuesday,May 6, 2008 through Saturday, May 10, 2008 WHERE:

Booth #315, Co-Exhibit with Sprint Nextel

Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center

2800 Opryland Drive

Nashville, Tennessee WHAT:

ICOP will be featuring its full suite of advanced surveillance solutions, highlighting its award winning ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video system. In addition, ICOP will be providing live demonstrations of ICOP LIVE ™ - an enabling technology that provides first responders with live stream quality full-motion audio and video. It is differentiated from competitive live streaming solutions in that it streams to multiple viewers and to multiple devices simultaneously, including Windows®-enabled laptops in the police vehicles, desktop computers, PDA’s or smart phones. Also unique to ICOP LIVE is that it does not require loading special software on receiving devices, since there is no time for this in a crisis situation. To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

For more information on ICOP Digital, Inc. please contact Elite Financial at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.