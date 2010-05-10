ICOP to Sponsor Officer in Police Week Unity Tour

ICOP LIVE™ Will Be Used to Live Stream the Event

LENEXA, KS - ICOP Digital, Inc. an industry-leading company engaged in advanced mobile video technology solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in National Police Week activities and is sponsoring Sergeant Pete Espinoza of the Oakland Police Department in the Police Unity Tour ride taking place next week in conjunction with the event. Sergeant Espinoza is riding in the Unity Tour to honor four of his fallen comrades.

In support of the Unity Tour, ICOP has equipped an Oakland Police Department motorcycle with an ICOP Model 20/20®-W mobile video recorder, in addition to ICOP LIVE, the Company’s patented technology used to live stream audio and video. Followers of the Unity Tour and other Police Week activities will be able to view these events and broadcast from the Oakland PD motorcycle escort, utilizing ICOP LIVE to stream live video footage of the tour.

ICOP LIVE provides real-time situational awareness, to a virtually unlimited number of simultaneous users, during crisis situations by streaming live video and audio to first responders and command personnel. This promotes proactive decision-making to optimize the outcome. To view the live stream of this event, users can register at the following link: ICOP LIVE Registration.

“I am riding in this Unity Tour to honor these four courageous men who I worked closely with, and all the other law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Espinoza. Steve Lovell, Regional Sales Manager for ICOP Digital, Inc., stated, “I served 18 years at the Oakland Police Dept. in patrol, traffic and investigations. I knew Sergeants Dunakin, Romans, Sakai, and Officer Hege, who were killed in the line of duty March 21, 2009, all good men who gave up their lives protecting their community.”

The Police Unity Tour Inc. was formed in 1997 by a group of law enforcement officers from New Jersey, who rode their bicycles from Florham Park, New Jersey to Washington, D.C. For the past twelve years, law enforcement officers nationwide have ridden the 300 plus mile trip, with the purpose of raising awareness and financial support for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The Unity Tour is scheduled to begin May 9th in New Jersey and will culminate in Washington, D.C. at the beginning of Police Week activities on May 12th.

Established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy and a joint resolution of Congress, National Police Week pays special tribute to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Ceremonies are held in Washington, D.C., and in communities across the country.

ICOP will participate in several events planned for National Police Week, to include the Vendor Exhibit, and ICOP has partnered with the Fraternal Order of Police in Washington, D.C., Lodge #1. Event attendees can stop by and visit ICOP staff at the Company’s tent May 13, 14, and 15 to learn more about ICOP’s mobile video solutions. More information about Police Week and ICOP’s participation can be accessed at the following web address: http://ICOP.com/PoliceWeek/ICOPLIVE_PW.htm

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc.is a leading provider of mobile video solutions (i.e. in-car video) for Law Enforcement, Military, and Homeland Security markets, worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com