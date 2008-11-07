ICOP to Unveil ICOP 20/20 Vision™ at the 115th Annual IACP Conference and Exposition in San Diego

Today, ICOP Digital, an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that it will formally unveil the very latest in cutting edge digital in-car video technology - ICOP 20/20 VISION™ - at the 115th Annual IACP Conference and Exposition in San Diego in Exhibit #2237.

Empowered with ICOP 20/20 VISION, law enforcement agencies worldwide will now have the ability to integrate the award-winning, robust functionality of the ICOP Model 20/20©-W into their existing Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs), the laptops in law enforcement vehicles. With flexible installation options, the ICOP 20/20 VISION delivers full, high performance, digital video recording capabilities controlled through an officer’s MDT via keyboard or touch screen interface. In addition, the ICOP 20/20 VISION will continue operating even when the MDT does not – continuing to record if the MDT suffers a power loss or computing system failure.

Scheduled to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2009, the ICOP 20/20 VISION provides the ability to initiate recording via quick keys, touch screen or button trigger in addition to automatic recording through configurable triggers. Full audio and video is provided to the laptop or other external audio input, as desired. VISION also enables complete variable video window resizing, experiences no noticeable video image delay, and is fully compatible with Windows XP and Vista operating systems.

On Sunday, November 9, 2008 at 2:00 PM PT in the IACP 2008 Solutions Presentation Theater, conference attendees will also have the opportunity to see a formal presentation by Chris Hackett, Vice President, Sprint Nextel, retired NYPD Chief Lou Anemone, and ICOP President and COO Laura Owen, who will address the numerous strategic and tactical advantages afforded by community-centric, real-time streaming of audio and video during crisis events.

With technologies such as ICOP LIVE™, enabled by the Sprint Mobile Broadband Network, law enforcement can optimize the management of their first response teams with real-time situational awareness and on-site intelligence of an event as it unfolds.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. The ICOP 20/20 VISION™ is a digital video recorder which integrates the robust functionality of the ICOP Model 20/20©-W into law enforcement agencies’ existing Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) - laptops in law enforcement vehicles - thereby delivering full, high performance capabilities controlled through an officer’s MDT via keyboard or touch screen interface. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation school bus/transit/rail/fixed-base DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 provides recording of up to eight video/audio inputs at full resolution at 30fps. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as fully integrated wireless solution, gigabit Ethernet, an embedded web interface and many others.

For more information, please view the following video presentations at www.ICOP.com/2020video.htm and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.

