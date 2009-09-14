ICOP Wins Award in Queretaro, Mexico

State Police in Mexico Select ICOP

LENEXA, KS--(September 14, 2009) - ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced today the sale of ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video systems to the Highway Patrol in the State of Queretaro, Mexico.

“This is a significant win for ICOP in Mexico,” said Laura Owen, President and Chief Operating Officer. “The ICOP Model 20/20-W has proven to be a highly ruggedized unit, able to operate in high temperatures and rough terrain, unlike most competitive products on the market. In addition, ICOP offers a multilingual capability, enabling the unit to function in Spanish, an important requirement for the growing Spanish speaking markets,” she concluded.

The agency plans to purchase additional units as funding becomes available. The ICOP units will replace digital in-car video units supplied from another manufacturer, which failed in the rugged terrain of Queretaro.

ICOP’s expansion into this region is an important continuation of ICOP’s success in the international marketplace. Earlier this year, ICOP announced a sale to a company in Mexico which is the largest in their sector, and the tenth largest in the world. In March of this year, ICOP shipped 100 “Arabized” ICOP Model 20/20-W units to the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has one of the largest security fleets in the world.

Mexico is the second largest international trading partner for the State of Kansas, and Queretaro has one of the most dynamic economies amongst Mexican States. The growth of its Growth Domestic Product (GDP) has exceeded the national average for many years. Their diverse economy is supported primarily by the production of machinery and equipment; followed by chemical products; foods, beverages and tobacco; and paper and printing.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

