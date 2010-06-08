Introducing Two Technologies’ Ultra-Rugged Hand Held Computer

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA — Two Technologies, Inc.®, a leading manufacturer of rugged hand held computers and terminals used in global applications, introduces the Hydrus® Luna RFID, an ultra-rugged and powerful hand held computer designed for long-term daily operation in the harshest working conditions. With the world’s highest battery capacity of 37 WATT-hours, the Hydrus Luna functions for over *40 hours, working overtime on various field applications. Hydrus Luna RFID features a HF 13.56MHz r/w module housed within the Hydrus PACK; fully supporting most ISO 15693, ISO 14443A&B tags including, MIFARE, I-CODE, Tag-it™ and my-d® tags. Hydrus Luna RFID is ideal for demanding applications where item level identification is critical; Access Control, Library, Laundry, Manufacturing, Warehousing, Security, Agriculture and more.

IP67/IP68 rated for protection against dust and water, Hydrus Luna RFID is ideal for outdoor use in extreme environments on both land and sea. Double wall case construction of GE Xenoy® provides impervious sealing against environmental conditions, with drop and shock protection covering internal components. Hydrus Luna RFID also offers a 320 x 240 Landscape QVGA display with integral touch screen as well as “Super-Sunlight” readability, both outdoors and in. A 5MP (4MP processed) True-Camera-System captures color images and bar codes with real auto focus, LEDs and a True-Flash-System. Users can capture then relay images and data from virtually any remote field location and transmit them back to a main office or centralized location.

A 55-key alpha numeric keypad with application-specific graphics plus a four-position joystick allows for individual or combined operations. Customized keypads allow for intuitive, user-friendly operations and finger tip control. Individual hard keys are uniquely suited for operation with gloved hands. Hydrus Luna RFID offers wireless communications and networking capabilities via Bluetooth®, WLAN 802.11b/g. RS-232 and USB ports are available for adding peripherals and accessories that extend the product’s utility. Integrated precision GPS is optional. Hydrus Luna RFID is PACK Ready, allowing expansion space for the addition of your custom electronics, such as LF RFID, HID® RF/IR, proprietary radios and other data collection modules.

A powerful computer with 256MB SDRAM and up to 32GB of data storage, Hydrus Luna RFID uses Microsoft® Windows® CE 5.0 operating system and a Marvell® XScale® PXA270 processor operating at 624MHz. Units feature a dual smart battery system, with both batteries having a charge circuit and “gas gauge” to monitor battery condition during charging and discharging. With its rugged design, extended battery life and customized keyboard, Hydrus Luna RFID is ideally suited for a range of indoor and outdoor applications in vertical markets where durability, operational longevity as well as flexible operation in low light conditions are mandatory; including law enforcement (meter reading/traffic), agriculture, inspection, forensics, environmental (water testing), security (crowd control), fleet management and even the hospitality sectors.

For more information on Hydrus Luna RFID, go to the company web site at http://www.2t.com or contact Two Technologies at real.rugged@2T.com *actual time may vary based on a variety of conditions.

About Two Technologies

Two Technologies, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is an ISO9001:2000 registered manufacturer of fully customizable, rugged hand terminals and computers. Through its GEM Partnership and GEMPASS Programs, Two Technologies serves as a strategic partner to hundreds of domestic and international Value-Added Resellers, Systems Integrators, OEM’s and Solution Providers. Founded in 1987, the company has more than 4,000 customers worldwide and one million products in use in the field. All Two Technologies products are tested to meet or exceed the requirements of UL, FCC and CE by certified testing laboratories. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.2t.com or call (215) 441.5305.