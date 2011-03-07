Kustom Signals hosts International Sales Conference in Las Vegas

Lenexa, KS – Kustom Signals hosted its inaugural International Sales Conference for its key distributors in Las Vegas, NV on January 24-28, 2011. The conference, attended by companies from twenty-three countries, was structured to provide education and training on new products and product enhancements, marketing support, and sales techniques.

International distributors received hands on training on products such as the G3 Vision in car video system, ProLaser III, PLVideo and LaserWitness, as well as Kustom’s newest products. “It was the act of putting the new products in the hands of the distributors, thus allowing them to familiarize on the operation, and functionality of some of our newest, most innovative products,” said Stuart Mallory, Director of International Sales for Kustom Signals. “Our main goal was to advance the distributors’ proficiency with the products, so they could share the systems with their end users once they return to their home countries.”

The International Sales Conference concluded with an Awards Banquet for all in attendance. The highlight of the evening was the Distributor of the Year award which was presented to Saravia Bravo Ltda of Columbia for quadrupling their business. Kustom Signals international sales continued its stellar growth in 2010, and based on feedback from attendees should continue to see additional growth in 2011.

“Kustom Signals’ inaugural International Sales Conference provided the perfect forum to recognize our partners for their 2010 sales achievements and share with them all that is new for 2011. Their enthusiasm and commitment was infectious. We look forward to making this an annual tradition to showcase new developments and celebrate our shared success,” said Tom Kulikowski, President and CEO of Kustom Signals.

About Kustom Signals

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.kustomsignals.com