L-3 Mobile-Vision Announces PatrolScout Situational Awareness with Video Streaming

Boonton, N.J. – L-3 Mobile-Vision, in collaboration with L-3 Interstate Electronics Corporation, announced today that it has released its newest product, PatrolScout.



With PatrolScout, L-3 Mobile-Vision’s industry-leading Flashback™ digital in-car video solution now supports the seamless ability to stream live video. In addition to streaming video, PatrolScout creates situational awareness across the deployed operating fleet to enhance officer safety and improve operational effectiveness.



“Every day, law enforcement command staffs are in constant need of strategic, tactical and operational information regarding their staff and fleet,” said Chief Mike Burridge (Ret.), Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “PatrolScout provides a single, intuitive map-based situational awareness interface that consolidates and logically displays critical information from multiple sources to allow activity in and around any vehicle in the fleet to be easily and securely monitored with the click of a mouse.”

L-3’s PatrolScout allows the agency to organize and display vehicles in logical patrol groups, limit and control information access, and find/track specific vehicles. It also enables personnel to easily and remotely view a critical situation. The system provides broad accessibility and a flexible implementation plan that enables video to be accessed and viewed through virtually any 3G/4G network-connected piece of equipment, including office PCs, Smart Phones, and tablets. Additionally, PatrolScout leverages the agency’s existing cell infrastructure and is a modular add-on capability to the Flashback’s already impressive list of capabilities without affecting the existing hardware footprint.

PatrolScout is an integrated solution jointly developed by L-3 Mobile-Vision and L-3 Interstate Electronics Corporation specifically to augment the industry’s leading in-car video camera system, Flashback, with advanced video streaming situational awareness technology to improve the safety and enhance the effectiveness of tools for the law enforcement and broader public safety markets.

L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. is the premier provider of leading-edge technology platforms for public safety, including in-car video solutions, license plate recognition systems, mobile data computers and one of the most comprehensive digital evidence management systems on the market. Since 1987, L-3 Mobile-Vision has provided rugged and reliable equipment and systems that allow agencies to capture, manage and communicate critical information in a safe, secure and reliable manner. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mobile-vision.com.

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 employs approximately 51,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems, aircraft modernization and maintenance, and national security solutions. L-3 is also a leading provider of a broad range of electronic systems used on military and commercial platforms. The company reported 2010 sales of $13.1 billion. To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s website at www.L-3com.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend on or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “will”, “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.