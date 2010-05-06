Minnesota State Patrol Chooses the WatchGuard DV-1

PLANO, TX — WatchGuard Video, a privately held law enforcement mobile technology manufacturer, announced today that it has been awarded a state contract for digital in-car video from the State of Minnesota. WatchGuard Video was the only manufacturer awarded a contract for a standalone solution (a digital in-car video system that does not require a backend server computer). The WatchGuard DV-1 is a police in-car video system that records video in real-time onto rewriteable DVD-Video discs directly in the vehicle without any additional back-office equipment or expense. Robert Vanman, President and CEO of WatchGuard Video, stated, “Our unique DVD-Video based police in-car video system continues to be the solution of choice for state patrols, small departments, and agencies that issue take-home vehicles. I am personally grateful for the honor of serving the great State of Minnesota where I grew up.”

WatchGuard’s MN Contract Gets Expanded

Approximately $2.5 million in grant money has been set aside by Gov. Tim Pawlenty specifically for in-car video systems. From the 2008 state contract with Minnesota, WatchGuard has already received several large orders from the Minnesota State Patrol as they work towards equipping all of their patrol vehicles with WatchGuard DV-1s. For this year’s contract, Minnesota State Patrol recently evaluated several other in-car video systems, and concluded that the WatchGuard DV-1 continues to be the product of choice for the State Patrol due to its performance and high video quality. WatchGuard anticipates new orders to arrive mid-summer. This new contract also expands the WatchGuard agreement beyond the State Patrol to include special pricing for all law enforcement agencies across the State of Minnesota.

The Latest Technology

The new contract also includes WatchGuard’s latest addition to the DV-1 line of products, the CopVu Wearable Camera. This unique product allows the camera to go with an officer providing a new level of protection for agencies against frivolous lawsuits and consequential costs. The CopVu camera system simply clips on the officer’s uniform and features simple operation to activate recording.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the nation’s leading law enforcement provider of digital in-car video systems, and staffs the industry’s largest Research and Development department. The Company’s primary product, the WatchGuard DV-1, is a digital police in-car video system that records directly onto DVD-Video discs that play in regular DVD players. It is the only law enforcement product in the world that can create playable DVDs in a moving vehicle in real-time. For more information on WatchGuard Video:

