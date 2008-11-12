National Institue of Justice Request for Information

This is a REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI) only. The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) is developing an equipment standard for vehicular digital recording systems used by law enforcement to record events in and around patrol cars. NIJ provides objective, independent, evidence-based knowledge and tools to enhance the administration of justice and public safety. NIJ does not intend to award a contract on the basis of this RFI or to otherwise pay for information received in response to this RFI.

This RFI is issued solely to solicit technical input from Industry (i.e., manufacturers and testing laboratories) for consideration by NIJ as it develops a performance standard for vehicular digital recording systems. No product demonstrations or marketing presentations will be scheduled as a result of this research/information gathering announcement. Specifically, through this RFI, NIJ seeks to gather test methodologies and performance requirements that Industry representatives feel should be included in the standard currently being developed, along with the rationale for these suggestions. These include test methodologies and performance requirements that address, but are not limited to, camera and audio device functions; safety; and recording, transfer, and security of video and audio. If a test method being suggested is currently in use, NIJ is interested in learning why that particular method and applicable parameters were chosen and what information the test res! ults provide.

Responses to this RFI should be submitted no later than November 24, 2008 in order to ensure full consideration. The narrative section of your response (summary of recommendations) should not exceed 7 double-spaced pages. Company information, abstract, table of contents, charts, figures, appendices, and data and information supporting the recommendations, do not count toward the 7-page limit for the narrative section. Responses should be sent via overnight express mail or e-mail attachment to the contact person below, and include the vendor’s company name, address, point of contact name, e-mail address, and telephone number. Any proprietary or company confidential information provided in the response must be clearly marked on every applicable page of the response provided.

Point of Contact: Casandra Robinson

Mailing Address: NIJ, 810 7th Street NW, Washington DC 20531

Email Address: Casandra.robinson@usdoj.gov