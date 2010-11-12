Olathe Police Department Chooses ICOP

LENEXA, KS -- ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded of an initial order for 16 ICOP units from the Olathe Police Department, through one of its key strategic channel partners. Olathe is the fourth largest city in the State of Kansas, located 20 miles southwest of Kansas City. The Olathe Fire Department is a long-standing customer of ICOP’s.

ICOP was chosen after an extensive selection process, including a public bid, oral presentations, and a six-month trial period, during which the systems of the two vendor finalists were evaluated by the agency. The deployment includes the ICOP 20/20 VISION™ in the patrol vehicles. At the end of each shift, the officers will connect via Ethernet, to upload the recorded video to the Police Department server for storage, using ICOP’s backend software. It is the intent of the agency to deploy the ICOP solution fleet-wide over the next couple of years, replacing their current in-car video systems.

“We are delighted to be of service to the Olathe Police Department, a prominent local community. It is an honor for us to be of service to both the Olathe Fire Department, and the Olathe Police Department,” said Laura Owen, President and Chief Operating Officer at ICOP.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a leading provider of in-car video and mobile video solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military, and Homeland Security markets worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com