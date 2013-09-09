Panasonic Arbitrator 360°HD Provides Unmatched High Definition Clarity for Mobile Digital Video Evidence Capture

Next generation solution for digital evidence capture delivers 1080p Full HD resolution for improved officer safety and overall situational awareness

Newark, NJ – Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, a leading provider of advanced technology for the public sector, today announced the next generation in mobile evidence capture and management, the Arbitrator 360°™ HD rugged mobile digital video evidence capture and recording system. Recording in 1080p Full HD resolution and delivering the industry’s highest quality video, the Arbitrator 360°HD provides emergency responders with unmatched image clarity for critical evidence capture. The Arbitrator 360°HD exceeds current industry expectations whether an officer is viewing license plate numbers in near complete darkness or documenting suspect activity from hundreds of yards away. The Arbitrator 360°HD delivers the trusted mobile digital video evidence law enforcement and other public safety agencies require for improved officer safety, better outcomes in the courtroom and trusted community relationships.

As video becomes an increasingly critical component of public safety operations, the Arbitrator 360°HD dramatically improves the image clarity and value of video evidence with a newly designed solution based on Panasonic’s heritage of innovation and excellence with its industry-leading surveillance cameras. This enables advanced capabilities such as high-quality image details and sharpness, ultra-accurate color representation and wider fields of view for improved situational analysis.

Video Evidence in 1080p Full HD Resolution

The Arbitrator 360°HD system supports recording of up to five HD cameras simultaneously to provide a full 360° view in and around an emergency response vehicle. Its 1080p Full HD front camera captures a 65-degree field of view and boasts a 30X optical zoom and 12X digital zoom creating a 360X zoom capability. The Arbitrator 360°HD is designed to support remote streaming and control capabilities. The solution allows real-time support from headquarters or a mobile command center. The Arbitrator 360°HD also sets a new standard for operation in low-light conditions with the ability to capture images in near complete darkness. It uses Panasonic’s new CMOS Sensor that improves clarity of difficult images such as license plates in low-light conditions.

Side and rear view cameras provide 720p high-definition resolution, 150-degree horizontal fields of view and 93-degree vertical fields of view to bring full 360 degree situational awareness. A new officer-worn microphone provides nearly one mile of audio recording range utilizing a 900 Mhz frequency, and allows an officer to control any connected 12-volt device in the vehicle with a new auxiliary control feature. The system’s Video Processing Unit supports up to two 512 GB solid state drives and provides full Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) to attached IP cameras. The system is equipped with a tamper-resistant key lock, ensuring evidence integrity for prosecution. Recording can be activated based on predefined triggers such as the use of the vehicle’s siren, crash detection or other devices. Built to survive the demands of the mobile environment, the Arbitrator 360°HD system is MIL-STD-810G tested for resistance to shock, vibration, and other harsh conditions.

Complete Solution for Digital Evidence Capture, Transfer and Management

The Arbitrator 360°HD system integrates video capture, storage, transfer, and file management to serve as a complete digital evidence solution. The system includes Panasonic’s SafeServ™ Evidence Management Software Suite, which provides secure evidence management with a built-in case file management system. It also includes the ability to ingest an expanded range of digital evidence including still images, IP surveillance video footage and automatic import of video from Panasonic’s WV-TW310 wearable camera systems. The SafeServ suite can be configured to fit an agency’s specific chain of custody requirements for recall, retention and dissemination. Backward-compatibility with previous Panasonic Arbitrator models helps to protect customers’ existing investments.

The Arbitrator 360°HD system’s wireless options allow for simple file transfer, with an integrated 802.11n radio that supports 2X2 MIMO offloading. The Arbitrator 360°HD allows for offload manually or via the CommandR™ application running on a Wi-Fi or wireless broadband-enabled Windows OS device. The system also connects seamlessly with in-vehicle routers such as Utility Inc.’s Rocket for expanded flexibility in wireless offload via wireless broadband or Wi-Fi. The Rocket architecture provides complete IP networking and routing in the vehicle to expand command and control capabilities and overall situational awareness.

“In the many years our department has relied on Panasonic’s Arbitrator 360° in-car video systems, they have proven their value countless times in helping officers capture video evidence that is vital to investigations and prosecutions,” said Chief Mark Tolbert, Morganton, NC, Public Safety. “The upgrade to 1080p Full HD quality and additional functionalities will only serve to make this system an even more important tool for our officers, our agency and our city.”

“As one of the world’s leading developers of video technology, Panasonic is in a unique position to leverage advancements in our line of surveillance cameras toward improving evidence capture for first responders,” said Greg Peratt, Senior Director, Video Solutions Integration Team, Panasonic System Communications Corporation of North America. “The Arbitrator 360°HD system provides agencies with a platform to record evidence in unmatched clarity and quality while ensuring the integrity of the chain of custody and delivering significant time and cost savings in the acquisition, management and review of recorded evidence.”

Availability

In the United States, the Panasonic Arbitrator 360°HD system will be available in October 2013 from authorized Panasonic evidence capture resellers.

Panasonic’s Arbitrator 360°HD and other technology for law enforcement professionals will be showcased at the 120th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, October 19-23, 2013 in Philadelphia.

For more information on the Panasonic Arbitrator 360°HD system, visit http://www.us.panasonic.com/arbitrator360hd.

Panasonic Solutions for Business

Built on a celebrated engineering foundation, Panasonic architects business technology solutions that help build a better world. Customers in government, healthcare, production, education and a wide variety of commercial enterprises, large and small, depend on integrated solutions from Panasonic to help them acquire, manage and interpret the information that drives innovation. The complete suite of Panasonic solutions addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, high definition visual conferencing, visual communications (professional projectors, displays, digital signage) and HD video production. As a result of its commitment to R&D, manufacturing and quality control, Panasonic engineers reliable and long-lasting solutions as a partner for continuous improvement.

Panasonic solutions for business are delivered by Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, which is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. All brand and company/product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. All specifications are subject to change without notice. Information on Panasonic solutions for business can be obtained by calling 877-803-8492 or at www.panasonic.com/business-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Corporation of North America provides a broad line of digital and other electronics products and services for consumer, business and industrial use. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. Panasonic is committed to becoming the electronics industry’s leader in green innovation by its one-hundredth anniversary in 2018. In the 2013 Interbrand Annual Best Global Green Brands ranking, the Panasonic brand jumped two spots to number four: http://www.interbrand.com/en/best-global-brands/Best-Global-Green-Brands/2013/Best-Global-Green-Brands-2013.aspx. As part of its continuing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, Panasonic Corporation of North America relocated its operations to a new eco-efficient office tower adjacent to a mass transit hub in Newark, NJ in July. Information about Panasonic Eco Ideas initiatives is available at http://panasonic.net/eco/ecoideas. Information about Panasonic and its products is available at www.panasonic.com. Additional company information for journalists is also available at www.panasonic.com/pressroom.