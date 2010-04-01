Revolutionizing a New Dimension of Evidence Documentation with Digital Ally

When Digital Ally first established a presence in the industry, it revolutionized mobile video for law enforcement by introducing a complete digital video system integrated into a rear-view mirror. The DVM-500 in-car video system provided far more efficient use of space in patrol vehicles at the same time as providing a user-friendly system that could not only be automated, but positioned so that it didn’t distract users. The DVM-500 digital video mirror concept also saved departments on installation time and expense through simple factory mirror replacement.

Digital Ally was a pioneer in using Compact Flash Cards for in-car video recording. Since solid state memory has no moving parts, it was more rugged, durable and reliable than other mediums. Although the idea met a great deal of initial doubt and resistance, Digital Ally stuck to its guns. “We knew the importance the evidence recorded on our systems could have, from assisting convictions to protecting officers,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. Today, solid state memory has not only become one of the most widely used mediums, but also remains the best.

To assist officers in obtaining evidence while away from their vehicles, Digital Ally also introduced the DVF-500 in 2005. The DVF is a complete digital video system integrated into a flashlight, something only one other company had achieved by the end of that year.

Although the DVF remains incredibly powerful and versatile in its ability to work as a flashlight and/or hand-held audio/video recorder, Digital Ally wanted to provide even more options that are as unobtrusive as its in-car video systems and began focusing on developing hands-free, wearable audio and video technology, as well.

In 2009, Digital Ally once again extended the abilities of in-car video systems with the VoiceVault Advanced Wireless Mic. The VoiceVault is the remote mic for Digital Ally’s DVM-750 mobile video system and provides an incredible, extended range by adjusting the transmit power as distance increases. Since the connection between any vehicle’s system and its remote mic can be interrupted, however, Digital Ally introduced the unique ability for the VoiceVault to continue documenting during those times by simply recording the audio onto its own internal memory. With internal memory, the VoiceVault also gave officers the ability to take audible notes. GPS coordinates and time stamp information are also captured, providing a complete context for any audio recordings.

Digital Ally additionally unveiled the FirstVu professional, wearable audio/video system and digital camera. Unlike other officer worn video systems, the FirstVu granted some of the powerful capabilities of in-car video technology and was completely self-contained to provide complete versatility for mounting locations without cables to interfere with officer movement. Since so much of an officer’s duties often occur at night, it also had much greater night capabilities with auto Infra-Red illumination, as well as greater concealment when necessary by utilizing a covert unlit mode with vibrating notifications. Furthermore, the FirstVu allows users to access evidence through either a convenient, removable SD card or with USB 2.0 to download from secure internal memory.

With more innovations already in the works, Digital Ally continues to strive towards arming law enforcement with the ultimate evidence recording capabilities coupled with convenience and ease of use to maintain the highest levels of safety and utilization. “Our focus remains on protecting and serving the officers who have devoted themselves to doing the same for us,” vowed Ross. “That’s what thousands of departments have come to expect from us, and that’s what we’ll continue to deliver.”

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com. The Company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “DGLY”.