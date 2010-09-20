Shyrock Communications Releases All New Viper Police In-Car Video System for $695

Shryock Communications, headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, has been designing and building police in-car video systems since 1994 and has just released the newest addition to the Viper Police in-car video family.

Described as the new ECONOMY system this unit records with the help of a 0.1lux rotating front camera and a wireless IR rear seat camera. With a resolution of 720x480 the system records @ 30FPS. The DVR records to a SDHC secure digital card up to 16 GB, in AVI format, playable on Windows Media Player, eliminating the need for special player software. System comes complete with time-date stamp.

The Viper Police system even includes a 2GB starter SD card so there is nothing else to buy - once you receive your system you are up and running in minutes. Installation is a snap using the included cigar lighter plug and system can be transferred from one vehicle to another in less than 2 minutes. The system includes a built-in mic for audio recording within the vehicle. The unbelievable price for this entire system is only $695.00 and available through their website, www.policeincarvideo.com, or through one of their distributors. The Viper Police systems are geared to the low budgets of the smaller police departments and law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.